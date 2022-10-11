Pick of the Plots: Tuesday 11th October

Alfie tries to explain to Kat that the young woman – Megan – is not his fiancé. He offers to take Kat to meet his real fiancé.

Meanwhile, Ravi suggests to an agitated Suki that he should meet with their business associate, Harpreet, but she insists she is fine.

During the meeting, Harpreet asks about working with Ranveer – implying that Suki has had to sacrifice her morals in order to do business with him. Overwhelmed, Suki bolts out the door in panic. Noticing Suki in distress, Eve sneaks away from her date to comfort her.

Empowered by Eve’s support, Suki charms Harpreet who instantly wants to do business with her, offering to fly her to Mumbai the next day. Later at no.31, Suki thanks Eve for her advice, and they passionately kiss.

Elsewhere in prison, as a security guard eyes Nish, Vinny tells him that everything is sorted for his release and Nish is adamant his return remains a surprise for Suki.

Also, Chelsea admits to Jack that she is struggling financially,

EastEnders, BBC One, tonight at 7.30pm

When Faith’s health takes a turn, it is bad news for the planned trip. However, Faith is insistent the seaside trip will go ahead for the others and Cain is determined to find a solution.

Meanwhile, Tracy needs to make a decision.

Elsewhere, Nicola is triumphant when the Bishop believes her lies about Charles abusing his power as vicar.

Nicola is stony faced when Laurel claims her actions could cost the village their genuinely good vicar. Will Nicola change her mind?

Emmerdale, ITV, tonight at 7.30pm