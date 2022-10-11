Walford favourites return for Dot’s final farewell

Some of Walford’s classic characters will make a moving return to Albert Square to pay their last respects to Dot Branning this winter.

Old friends including Colin Russell (Lord Michael Cashman CBE), Barry Clark (Gary Hailes) George ‘Lofty’ Holloway (Tom Watt), Mary ‘the punk’ Smith (Linda Davidson) and Disa O’Brien (Jan Graveson) will join Dot’s step-granddaughter Lauren Branning (Jacqueline Jossa) to say goodbye.

The returning cast are currently filming scenes which will bring viewers up to date with their lives, as they share their cherished memories of Dot. For the actors, it’s also a chance to honour their beloved co-star June Brown, who passed away aged 95 in April this year.

Deeply religious Dot extended Christian charity to many of Walford’s waifs and strays over the years. She spent a lot of time counselling Mary ‘the punk’ Smith and helping her care for her daughter Annie. Dot was reunited with Mary and Annie in 2019 at Dr Legg’s funeral, where Linda Davidson returned to acting to film the heartfelt scenes. Now she’s back again to honour June Brown and Mary’s relationship with Dot.

Linda Davidson:

“I felt honoured to be asked to come back. It’s going to be an emotionally difficult few days, however, the script is wonderful and it’s a joyful tribute to an East End legend! We were close friends for 37 years so I have quite the memory bank to choose from! But professionally, the highlight of my career was when Dot asked Mary to kneel and pray with her – there wasn’t a dry eye amongst all the crew! June really tutored me on the art of being still and taking my time in the scene and was such a generous caring actor. I loved her very much.”

Disa O’Brien also turned to Dot for support following the birth of her daughter Jasmine. Dot helped Disa trap her abuser, stepfather Ken, and reconnect with her estranged mother before she left in 1991 to start a new life up North. Disa hasn’t been seen since, but her return will stir up difficult memories for one Walford resident.

Jan Graveson:

“I am absolutely thrilled to be invited back to EastEnders to play Disa again and to honour the wonderful and unique character of Dot Cotton. I remember only too well of Dot and Disa’s long dramatic scenes together and how they gripped the nation. Her notes, her suggestions, taught me so much. I have not, as yet, felt anything close to that energy, conviction and rapport, and probably never will. Dot – and June – was an inspiration to me, a brilliant actress to work with and a beautiful heart who became a lifelong friend”

Viewers will be delighted to see Tom Watt reprise his role as hapless Lofty, who also made a return in 2019 for Dr Legg’s send-off. During his reunion with Dot and Sharon, Lofty was revealed to be a successful businessman with a chain of pubs. The sad news of Dot’s death brings him to the Square again, where he’ll prove to still have plenty of the old Lofty left in him.

Tom Watt:

“June was amazing as Dot. She completely inhabited the character: grew with her, suffered with her and faced life’s troubles with her. As soon as Dot appeared on screen, you knew June had all that history lighting up every look and every line in every single scene she was a part of.”