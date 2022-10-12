Sky reveals official trailer for Souls

In Stockholm, pregnant pathologist Allie tries everything to prevent her beloved husband and pilot Leo from flying. In Berlin, 25-year-old Linn joins a cult whose members, for a variety of reasons, desperately want to believe in life after death. Meanwhile in a hospital in the middle of Germany, Hanna wakes up after a serious car accident and wonders how her 14-year-old son Jacob managed to save them both from drowning.

When, a few days after the accident, Jacob suddenly claims to remember a past life as a pilot of a missing passenger plane, he dramatically changes the fate of the three women. Is he telling the truth?

The series is led by rising star Aaron Kissiov as Jacob alongside Brigitte Hobmeier as Hanna, Julia Koschitz as Allie, Lili Epply as Linn, Aleksandar Jovanovic as Sebastian, Selam Tadese as Eddie, Godehard Giese as Vincent, Abak Safaei-Rad as Emma, Derya Dilber as Mathilda and Laurence Rupp as Leo.

Souls will be available in all Sky markets including UK, Ireland, Italy, Germany, Austria & Switzerland.