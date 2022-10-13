Vick Hope rises as bookies favourite for Big Brother host

Vick Hope has climbed in the betting to become William Hill’s new favourite to host Big Brother in 2023.

Insiders have suggested that the radio and TV presenter is in advanced talks with ITV and is increasingly likely to take the role, which begins in 2023, seeing her odds decrease to 2/1.

She is closely followed by the 3/1 second favourite Emily Atack, who has been a fan choice for some time. Roman Kemp and Rylan Clark have also been heavily linked with the role and are next in the line to supervise the house in 2023 at 6/1 and 10/1, respectively.

William Hill spokesperson, Tony Kenny:

“It seems that ITV are keen to hire the next Big Brother host sooner rather than later with Vick Hope as one of the primary targets. Recent discussion has seen our traders cut her odds to 2/1, making her the favourite for the coveted role.

“Emily Atack, who has been a favourite with punters since the new series of the show was announced, is also well in the running at 3/1, with Roman Kemp and Rylan Clark next in the pecking order at 6/1 and 10/1 respectively.”

William Hill – TV/Specials – Big Brother

Next permanent presenter:

Vick Hope 2/1 Emily Atack 3/1 Roman Kemp 6/1 Rylan Clark 10/1 Vernon Kay 10/1 Davina McCall 14/1 Josie Gibson 14/1 Alison Hammond 20/1 Emma Willis 20/1 Marvin Humes 20/1 Scarlett Moffatt 20/1 BAR 25/1

ITV confirmed earlier this year that the show which has previously aired on Channel 4 and more recently Channel 5 is making a comeback once more.