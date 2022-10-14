Celebs announced for ITV’s Britain Get Singing special

ITV has announced the cast who will be taking to the stage in the Christmas extravaganza, Britain Get Singing, which airs this festive season on ITV and ITVX.

Stars from some of the network’s biggest shows such as Love Island, The Chase, Emmerdale, Coronation Street and also Loose Women – put their vocal prowess to the test in a bid to impress the studio audience and Super Panel. Which group will hit the high notes and who will fall flat? The groups who will go head-to-head in this spectacular sing-off are from Love Island; Tasha Ghouri, Paige Thorne, Antigoni Buxton, Danica Taylor, Andrew Le Page and Luca Bish.

From quiz show The Chase we’ll hear Anne Hegerty, Jenny Ryan and Darragh Ennis and from Emmerdale Lisa Riley, Mark Charnock, Daisy Campbell, Jay Kontzle, Lawrence Robb, Bradley Johnson and Olivia Bromley.

Coronation Street regulars to appear include Michael Le Vell, Sue Devaney, Daniel Brocklebank, Rob Mallard, Jodie Prenger, and Channique Sterling-Brown and ITV daytime’s long running gossip shop Loose Women will be represented by Coleen Nolan, Brenda Edwards, Denise Welch, Judi Love, Linda Robson and Kelle Bryan.

Britain Get Talking is supported by Mind and YoungMinds, and by SAMH in Scotland, to encourage people to look after their mental health by connecting with others. Created with Uncommon Creative Studio, it originally launched in 2019 by pausing the live broadcast of Britain’s Got Talent, and then as lockdown beckoned, Ant and Dec invited the nation to send their messages of support for broadcast and to stay in touch with the message that we’re ‘apart, but never alone.’

Since its initial launch, research indicates that Britons have had 100 million new or more meaningful conversations as a result of the campaign, which has featured celebrities from Captain Tom to Susanna Reid, Maya Jama to Shirley Hancock.