Odds experts predict who is most likely to die in the Emmerdale 50th anniversary episode

Billy Fletcher, Nate Robinson and Mackenzie Boyd are the Emmerdale characters most likely to die in the 50th anniversary special, odds experts predict.

Amidst fan speculation that Al Chapman will be the character to perish, findings conclude that he is also one of the characters most at risk – particularly given his affair. The hour-long special is set to air on Sunday 16th October, and fans expect it to be an explosive episode. Anniversary and Christmas episodes of British soaps are notorious for their dramatic twists and turns, and producers recently revealed there will be a deadly windstorm and confirmed a character death.

Odds experts at CasinoAlpha have analysed historical data to uncover who is most likely to die in Emmerdale’s 50th-anniversary episode. The experts investigated the storylines and deaths that took place within recent anniversary episodes across all major British soaps, including Coronation Street, Emmerdale, EastEnders and Hollyoaks.

The characters who usually meet an untimely death in soap anniversary specials are most likely:

Male

Between the age of 30 to 40

Have been on the show for five years or under

Are usually murdered or their death involved foul play

Their death will likely involve an ongoing issue from a romantic relationship

Therefore, it is predicted that Billy Fletcher, Nate Robinson and Mackenzie Boyd are most likely to die in this Sunday’s episode, as they best fit this profile. There are rumours that it will be Billy who bites the bullet this Sunday, so he may be the character to depart the show.

Al Chapman and Will Taylor are the characters with the second highest chance of getting killed off the show this Sunday, which may confirm fan theories that Michael Wildman, who plays Al Chapman, will be exiting from the show.

We already have confirmation that there will be multiple deaths, with Isobel Steele, who plays Liv Flaherty, set to leave the show, and it wouldn’t be an Emmerdale special without a considerable amount of mayhem and peril for the characters.

CasinoAlpha’s CEO, Tudor Turiceanu:

“We all know that significant episodes within British soaps – such as Christmas specials or anniversaries – usually result in high drama and even death for one of the characters. We wanted to analyse historical data in order to put some facts behind fan predictions. Our data shows that there are clear patterns in the storylines, deaths, and characters at risk during soap anniversaries. Billy Fletcher, Nate Robinson and Mackenzie Boyd are all ranked as likely victims.”

“Also, given that the character killed off is most likely to be a man between the ages of 30 and 40, who has been on the show for less than five years and may involve an issue from a romantic entanglement, Al Chapman seems the most likely victim, in line with fan theories.”

CasinoAlpha analysed historical data to predict who is most likely to face their demise in Emmerdale’s highly-anticipated 50th-anniversary special. Tune in on Sunday 16th October to see how their predictions pan out.