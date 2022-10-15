Blue Peter launches Silver badge

As part of the BBC’s centenary celebrations, Blue Peter launched a Silver badge on CBBC yesterday.

Young fans can earn this newly designed Silver badge by undertaking an act of kindness and doing something for their community or another person. This could be volunteering, supporting a charity, speaking up about a cause that they care about at school, or helping a friend.

The idea for this new Silver badge came from the hundreds of letters and messages sent to Blue Peter from kids about what they were doing to help others in their communities during the pandemic. The show wanted a way to celebrate kind actions so the existing Silver badge was redesigned from a blue and silver design into an all-silver design for this relaunch marking the BBC’s centenary.

Blue Peter has a long history of encouraging young audiences to make a difference and helping others through its famous appeals. This badge reflects not only the essence of the show but also the Beebs 100-year history as a public service broadcaster and its original public service mission to inform, educate and entertain.

Blue Peter Editor, Ellen Evans:

“Empowering kids to make a difference in their own way is part of the DNA of Blue Peter and this new badge means we can celebrate children’s individual acts of kindness all year round. It seems fitting to launch the new Silver badge as a way of marking the BBC’s centenary year.”

The show also celebrated some of the first recipients of this new Silver badge.