OTD 1983: Noele Gordon talks Crossroads comeback

Central News caught up with ATV legend Noele Gordon on this day back in 1983.

Noele Gordon appeared in ATV’s daily soap opera Crossroads from its beginning in 1964 until she was sacked in 1981. She talks to Peter Green of Central News from her own home about her return to the series which involved shooting scenes in Venice with her on-screen daughter Jane Rossington. In the storyline, it was the honeymoon of Jill (Rossington) and Adam (Tony Adams) and Meg (Gordon) surprised the couple in a Venice Hotel.

Noele – nicked named Nolly – also talks about her future theatrical plans including a pantomime role in Belfast this Christmas. Sadly the panto role had to be abandoned as Noele’s cancer returned and the actress and TV pioneer died the following year.

ITV has recently recorded a three-part drama and documentary about Ms Gordon which is due to air on ITV X and ITV in 2023.