Harriet expires via a quad bike in Emmerdale

In Emmerdale’s hour-long anniversary episode on Sunday, viewers saw Kim Tate (Claire King) mount her horse Ice to ride to the rescue in the storm. Viewers also saw poor Harriet (Katherine Dow Blyton) squashed when she plunged down a ravine followed by the quad bike.

Claire King:

“I think the thing about Kim Tate is whether you love her or love to hate her is the fact that she’s just so blunt and straightforward and kind of honest in a twisted way because she says exactly what she wants to say and means it. She will say it directly to people’s faces which a lot of people can’t take but somehow I think people would love to be like that in real life and say yeah your bum does look fat in that!

“Kim would say it but she thinks she’s doing them a favour. She doesn’t think she’s being horrible, she’s just being honest. And it’s that sort of thing that I think people would like to get away with… She gets away with murder basically.”

The episode ended with both Kim and Harriet lying lifeless after a fork of lightning struck the quad throwing them both and Kim hitting her head on a stone. Will they both escape the storm?

Amelia (Daisy Campbell) took shelter in a storm but with her baby on its way this terrified girl is hoping help will come soon.

Emmerdale is celebrating fifty years since launching on ITV daytime back in 1972 as Emmerdale Farm, a story of everyday folk living in the Yorkshire Dales.