Connect with us

ATV Today

OTD 1960: Activities at the Birmingham and Midland Institute

On this Day

OTD 1960: Activities at the Birmingham and Midland Institute

Image: ATV/MACE

OTD 1960: Activities at the Birmingham and Midland Institute

On this Day, October 20th, 1960…
Published on

Midland Montage took a look at the activities that took place at the Birmingham and Midland Institute on Paradise Street in Birmingham.

The feature brings to screen shots of the inside of the institute, showing the various activities on offer to students.

ATV cameras capture items around the building such as an organ and piano. There are also classical music recitals, a choral society performing, two men playing chess, a debate on the future of pensions and a spiritualist.

ATV presenter Raymond Roden interviews two officials from the institute about the history of the organisation that was set up in the nineteenth century to provide further education and their varying activities that include the school of music, Edgbaston Observatory and the subscription Birmingham library.

Continue Reading
Advertisement
Related Topics:,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More in On this Day

Advertisement

Trending

Soapworld

Emmerdale’s big 50th episode

Entertainment

Mamma Mia! its a party!

Soapworld

Chris Chittell on Emmerdale’s sensationalist storylines

Entertainment

70th anniversary performance of The Mousetrap

ITV

50 Years of ITV Daytime
Advertisement
To Top