OTD 1960: Activities at the Birmingham and Midland Institute

Midland Montage took a look at the activities that took place at the Birmingham and Midland Institute on Paradise Street in Birmingham.

The feature brings to screen shots of the inside of the institute, showing the various activities on offer to students.

ATV cameras capture items around the building such as an organ and piano. There are also classical music recitals, a choral society performing, two men playing chess, a debate on the future of pensions and a spiritualist.

ATV presenter Raymond Roden interviews two officials from the institute about the history of the organisation that was set up in the nineteenth century to provide further education and their varying activities that include the school of music, Edgbaston Observatory and the subscription Birmingham library.