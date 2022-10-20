WOW Presents Plus says ‘Bring Back My Girls’

Bring Back My Girls is a brand-new sickening reunion show now airing exclusively on the streamer of all things drag, WOW Presents Plus, with subsequent instalments of the seven-episode series airing Tuesdays at 7pm.

In the highly-anticipated season premiere made its debut earlier this week and fans of RPDR can witness shocking ru-velations from their favourite queens from the cast of RuPaul’s Drag Race: UK Vs The World, the season which got both the UK and the whole world talking earlier this year, including Baga Chipz, Cheryl Hole, Janey Jacké, Jimbo, Jujubee, Lemon, Pangina Heels, Mo Heart and the season’s crowned queen, Blu Hydrangea. Watch as the queens return to discuss the most shocking and emotional moments from the franchise’s first international All-Star series, from the cast’s favourite (and least favourite) looks, to Pangina Heals and Jimbo’s jaw-dropping eliminations.

Filmed at RuPaul’s DragCon LA in April 2022 in front of a live audience, across the season fans will get to hear from their favourite international stars from the world-famous franchise that did not get a reunion due to the pandemic. They will reunite to spill the tea on everything that went down on their seasons plus what life has been like post-Drag Race. Other seasons that will be featured include RuPaul’s Drag Race UK Seasons 1 & 2, Canada’s Drag Race Seasons 1 & 2, RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under Season 1, RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 12 and Drag Race Holland Seasons 1 & 2.

The juicy series is hosted by TV personality and Drag Race stan Ts Madison, fearlessly putting the queens through their paces asking questions even RuPaul wouldn’t dare to ask, in the ultimate reunion show complete with shady questions to spicy quips and audience participation, expect drama, fights, laughs, tantrums, tears and more!

Bring Back My Girls reveals tales never heard or seen before from the Drag Race universe, and will be available exclusively on the WOW Presents Plus platform from 18th October 2022, with episodes releasing weekly at 7 pm BST. UK viewers can subscribe to WOW Presents Plus via https://uk.wowpresentsplus.com/.