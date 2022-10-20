Connect with us

Pick of the Plots: Thursday 20th October

Pick of the Plots: Thursday 20th October

Your Pick of the Plots for Thursday, October 20.
Vinny and Ash confront their father about what Kheerat has told them leaving Nish silently fuming.

Seeing an opportunity to bring the Panesars together, Jean invites Kheerat, Vinny and Ash to a game night, before extending the invitation to Nish.

Meanwhile, Nina tells Ravi she’s reporting Ranveer as missing – declaring him dead is the only way to get his money.

Elsewhere, Amy struggles when she receives nasty messages from people at school after word wrongly spreads she slept with Denzel.

Also, Felix and Finlay put off a perspective housemate for Chelsea and convince her to let them move in.

EastEnders, BBC One, tonight at 7.30pm

The sun rises over Emmerdale in the aftermath of the storm.

Diane reassures Pollard they’ll be able to rebuild. But will everyone feel that way?

Emmerdale, ITV, tonight at 7.30pm

