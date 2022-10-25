Pick of the Plots: Tuesday 25th October

Jay and Ben find Lola on the floor of the toilets and call for an ambulance. After the doctors complete a CT scan in the hospital, they inform Jay and Lola that they have found a tumour that may be cancerous.

Meanwhile, as they wait for news on Lola, Ben tells Callum about the bad news he received earlier that day.

Elsewhere, Stacey is angry when she learns that Kheerat lied to Lily about Nugget having feelings for her. The Panesars are impressed with Ravi’s Diwali display in Walford East, but Kheerat breaks the mood when he tells them all that Ranveer is missing.

Kheerat doesn’t buy into Ravi’s attempt to downplay talking to the police and confronts him about it. Nish interrupts them but Kheerat tells Nish that he doesn’t trust him. Later in the pub, Nina and Ravi watch on as Stacey throws a drink over Kheerat for lying to Lily.

Also, Whitney gets a shock when she returns home to find Finlay and Felix there. Harvey overhears Dotty badmouthing him.

EastEnders, BBC One, tonight at 7.30pm

Chas covers when Paddy expresses sadness at the news Aaron will be departing. But with everything not stacking up, Paddy starts to worry.

Al does his best to slow down Kerry’s desire to move forwards with their wedding plans. He secretly assures Chas they’ll run away together soon.

Meanwhile, Bob’s resentment towards a bossy Bernice builds as the village clear up continues.

Emmerdale, ITV, tonight at 7.30pm