Low-income homes struggling to eat

A poll of a wide cross-section of UK families who collectively earn below £25,000 a year found they worry about not having enough food at home as often as three times a week. Almost four in 10 (39 per cent) said the worry about putting meals on the table every day has caused them incredible amounts of stress.

More than six in 10 (63 per cent) said they prioritise cost over quality when food shopping due to the cost-of-living crisis. While two thirds would cook more family meals if they had more money and 57 per cent would if they had extra time.

The research was commissioned by Crockpot, which is working with FareShare, on its Meals for More campaign, to donate 250,000 meals to families in need across the UK.

Lindsay Boswell, FareShare CEO:

“The research shows that many families are not eating together due to worries about cost and we know that the rise in the cost of living means more people will be turning to local charities this winter. The food we provide does not just alleviate hunger, eating meals together helps people build relationships and tackles issues such as loneliness and mental well-being.

“The money raised by Crockpot will help us to continue to support nearly 9,500 charities providing care and support in their local communities so hopefully fewer families will be worrying about putting food on the table.”

The research went on to find fear of not having enough food has caused 47 per cent general anxiety, headaches for 44 per cent and has given 37 per cent insomnia. With as many as 52 per cent claiming to have gone hungry in order to feed their children. Almost half (47 per cent) have started making simpler meals with fewer ingredients to save money.

Steps include cutting out meat (43 per cent) and switching to cheaper brands and products (40 per cent). Furthermore, 45 per cent can’t stretch their money to cover good quality food, as 58 per cent live payday to payday without any emergency savings. When shopping, 47 per cent can’t buy as many fresh ingredients as they used to, with fresh fish, meat and vegetables the most avoided due to their cost. With 77 per cent of Brits believing slow and pressure cooking is a cost-effective way to prepare food.

And, on average, that polled resort to using leftovers to make a main meal in order to save money as often as three times a week. With almost seven in 10 (69 per cent) of those wishing these leftover meals were tastier, according to the OnePoll research.

British Chef, Andi Oliver, who has partnered with Crockpot to create one-pot recipes to make home-cooked meals more attainable:

“The Meals for More campaign is a project that is close to my heart and personal experience. I brought my daughter up as a broke single parent and I know what it is like to struggle to get something onto the table for those you love. I learnt very early on that a tasty plate of food does not have to cost the earth, and it can make all the difference at difficult times when you can bring the family – whatever shape that family may take – to the table and share something with them that you have made with love in your heart.

“I really hope that these recipes can help people do just that.”