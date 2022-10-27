Pick of the Plots: Thursday 27th October

Eve leaves Suki a voicemail but is cut off when her phone is accidentally damaged. Jean takes the phone to Vinny for repairing and is left bemused at the sight of a message from someone asking to be met at the airport.

Meanwhile, Eve comes clean to Kheerat about the fact that Ranveer tried to sexually assault Suk and he has a realisation about the night of Ranveer’s disappearance.

Getting her wires crossed, believing Eve told Kheerat that Ravi tried to kiss her, Stacey broaches the subject with him. Fuming, Kheerat heads to The Vic and goes for Ravi.

Elsewhere, Harvey goes to the police to report Dotty for stealing his wallet.

EastEnders, BBC One, tonight at 7.30pm

Mackenzie is terrified his secret fling is going to come tumbling out when he sees Chloe and Charity talking.

Meanwhile, Chas resolves to leave town with Al.

Elsewhere, David worries about his business setback. Bernice proposes an idea to help the village pull together.

Also, Leyla is evasive when Victoria asks if she’ll be seeing Liam.

Emmerdale, ITV, tonight at 7.30pm