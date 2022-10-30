James Bye is the fifth celebrity to leave Strictly Come Dancing 2022

This weekend the remaining couples took to the Ballroom floor for a spook-tacular Halloween special.

The judges’ scores were added to the viewers’ votes to determine who would be tasked with impressing the judges one final time – this time it was James and Fleur.

Both couples performed their routines again: James and his dance partner Amy Dowden performed their Charleston to Bumble Bee by LaVern Baker. Then Fleur East and her dance partner Vito Coppola performed their Salsa to Break My Soul by Beyoncé.

After both couples had danced a second time, the judges delivered their verdicts with Craig Revel Horwood opting to save Fleur and Vito. Craig noted that it was his responsibility to keep “the better dancer” in the competition.

Fleur and Vito were also saved by Motsi Mabuse and Anton Du Beke with the latter opining that neither couple matched their performance from Saturday but that they were the better of the two.

With three votes to Fleur and Vito it meant they had won the majority vote and would be staying in the competition regardless, however Head Judge Shirley Ballas also said she would have saved Fleur and Vito.

When asked by Tess about his time on the show, James said:

“I’ve said this from the very beginning, all I can do is go out there and do my very best. I am dancing against Fleur East, I went and did my best but she is phenomenal. I’ve had the best time on this show and I have a friend for life [in Amy], all I can do is thank the family, and I have a new family now. It’s a competition but you don’t feel like that backstage, you honestly feel like everyone has each other’s backs and everyone is just willing everyone to do their best!”

Amy added: “You came on here to show your boys they can throw themselves into any challenge in life, and you are the best role model they could ever have as their daddy! I am so proud of you!”

Tonight’s results show opened with a performance from the Strictly professionals that told the cautionary tale of Icarus and there was also a performance by Rina Sawayama with her single, This Hell.

The remaining ten couples will take to the dancefloor next when Strictly Come Dancing returns on Saturday 5th November at 7pm, with the results show on Sunday 6th November at 7:15pm on BBC One.