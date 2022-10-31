Comedian Seann Walsh most likely to be crowned King of the Jungle

Comedian Seann Walsh has the best chance of taking home the 21st I’m A Celebrity crown, according to research from BonusCodeBets.

The company analysed the characteristics of each of the 20 previous winners since the show began in 2002, revealing the key attributes of what makes up jungle royalty, with the average winner being a 36-year-old male actor or musician.

Walsh is principally a comedian but does have a few acting credits listed on his IMDB page.

With actors previously taking home five wins, Hollyoaks star, Owen Warner, is also in the running as the only (proper) male actor in this year’s jungle line-up. The 23-year-old who stars as ‘Romeo’ in the Channel 4 saga will need to act wise beyond his years if he’s to be victorious down under.

Sue Cleaver, better known for playing Eileen Grimshaw on Coronation Street, will also hold hope that she can add to the list of winning thespians.

Since Tony Blackburn won the first ever series of the show, no DJ has ever come close to being victorious, but Chris Moyles will hope he can turn the tables on their fortune this time round.

Meanwhile, Boy George, 61, is in the running to become the second oldest King, behind 75-year-old Harry Redknapp while former England women’s midfielder, Jill Scott, could become the first person to hold the Women’s Euros and the Jungle Crown simultaneously.

A spokesperson for BonusCodeBets said:

“Following his unsuccessful stint on Strictly Come Dancing Seann Walsh may have found a show better suited to his characteristics. So, while Owen Warner may be the early bookies’ favourite, our research suggests that the comedian will be the one to have the last laugh.”

The eleven contestants this year are Boy George, Mike Tindall, Chris Moyles, Seann Walsh, Olivia Attwood, Charlene White, Babatunde Aleshe, Owen Warner, Scarlette Douglas, Jill Scott, Sue Cleaver. The show begins on Sunday 6th November at 9pm on ITV.