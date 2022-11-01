Welsh version of Gogglebox launches

Gogglebocs Cymru will be hitting screens for the first time on S4C tomorrow evening, Wednesday, 2 November at 9.00pm.

The hugely popular Channel 4 series Gogglebox has been successful all over the world. The format continues to go from strength to strength and this addition gives a golden opportunity to watch a brand new version with a Welsh twist, and an all-Welsh cast.

The programme aims to “reflect modern Wales” with faces who are new to the channel.

Cameras visited homes in the Brynamman, Cardiff, Carmarthen, Caernarfon, Crymych, Denbigh, Llanelli, Maerdy, Manchester, Bridgend, Pwllheli, Talsarnau, Tregarth and Wrexham areas over the last few weeks.

The Welsh gang of telly addicts are:

Marcus and Vicky – two friends from Bridgend.

Huw, Mike and Stephen – three Brothers who are originally from Brynamman.

Nayema and Osian – husband and wife from Caernarfon.

Olivia, George and Nia – a mum, son and daughter from Llanelli.

Carwyn and Mark – Friends who live in Manchester although Carwyn is originally from Penygroes and Mark from Bangor.

Elen, Natalie and Rebecca – a group of friends from Wrexham.

Rachel and Mollie – mother and daughter from Cardiff.

Glain and Dafydd – partners from Denbigh.

Gwynant and Stephen – friends from Talsarnau.

Bethany, Sammy and Kelly – a group of friends from Maerdy.

Mr Moore and Sioned – A pair from Bangor.

Cian and John – Grandfather and grandson from Porthmadog.

Gogglebocs Cymru on Wednesday 2 November on S4C, S4C Clic and BBC iPlayer.