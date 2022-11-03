Connect with us

Pick of the Plots: Thursday 3rd November

Pick of the Plots: Thursday 3rd November

Your Pick of the Plots for Thursday, November 3.

Ravi is interrogated about his past.

Meanwhile, Mick and Janine return from their holiday and Mick is disappointed to find Alfie has been helping out at The Vic.

Later, Linda and Mick connect as he discusses his time away. They almost share a moment.

Elsewhere, Linda explains to Kat it was her fault Alfie was on the roof.

EastEnders, BBC One, tonight at 7.30pm

When a furious Will prepares to beat down Alex, Kim is impressed with his bravado. After pummelling a bloodied Alex, Will composes himself.

Meanwhile, Dan is emotional when Amelia makes a heartfelt speech in honour of Harriet.

Elsewhere, Laurel is shocked by Bernice’s callous attitude towards Dan.

Emmerdale, ITV, tonight at 7.30pm

