World of Wonder and FUSE Media have announced that Big Freedia, the iconic Queen of Bounce music, will return to WOW Presents Plus in 2023 with a brand new series—and this time she is all business.

In Big Freedia Means Business, the New Orleans-born Bounce innovator, a hip-hop genre originating in New Orleans in the 80s, explores all of the music and entrepreneurial opportunities that have opened up to her since she was last seen in the critically acclaimed docuseries Big Freedia Bounces Back. This year, a whole new world of fans discovered Big Freedia when she was featured on Beyoncé’s “Break My Soul” from her latest album “Renaissance,” which peaked at #1 on Billboard’s Hot 100 charts.

Co-produced with the Emmy Award-winning team at World of Wonder Productions, the new series will premiere in the UK in late 2023 on World of Wonder’s SVoD service, WOW Presents Plus, and on Shades of Black, Fuse Media’s free, ad-supported streaming television (FAST) channel celebrating Black culture.

Fenton Bailey and Randy Barbato, Co-Founders of World of Wonder and Executive Producers of “Big Freedia Means Business”:

“Big Freedia has been part of the World of Wonder family for over a decade, and watching her career evolve from world-class entertainer to industry powerhouse has filled us with endless pride. We are eager to enter this new creative chapter with Big Freedia Means Business, and we look forward to the exciting and unique partnership with our friends at Fuse!”

Big Freedia Means Business follows New Orleans choirboy-turned-Bounce rapper Freddie “Big Freedia” Ross, Jr., as she juggles new business ventures, touring, and the ups and downs of her personal relationships. This season Freedia begins work on opening a hotel; starts a cannabis line; prepares to launch her own beauty and fragrance lines; and more. The new series will also chronicle the launch of a new album, set to drop next year.

After having her music sampled by Beyoncé for “Formation,” Big Freedia was featured on “Break My Soul” off of Beyoncé’s latest album, “Renaissance“, which peaked at #1 on Billboard’s Hot 200 chart. She released the critically acclaimed album “3rd Ward Bounce” on Asylum Records in 2018. In the summer of 2019, she debuted her limited run ice cream flavor, Big Freedia’s Bouncin’ Beignets, with Ben & Jerry’s. She has graced the cover of ​Billboard Magazine and was invited by​ Vogue Magazine​ to be the official host of their Instagram Live stream for the Met Gala. In October 2019, Big Freedia and Kesha released their new pop single “Raising Hell.”

“Big Freedia Means Business” is coming to WOW Presents Plus and Shades of Black in late 2023. In the meantime, UK fans can watch Big Freedia in “Queen Of Bounce” and award-winning documentary “Freedia Got A Gun” available on WOW Presents Plus now.