Sky Documentaries looks at classic ‘World Cup’ moments

As football fans around the globe warm up for the biggest competition in world football, Sky Documentaries the home of World Cup history programming will air a hat-trick of documentaries this November looking back at some of the most iconic moments in the competition’s glittering history. Italia 90: Four Weeks that Changed the World, Hurst: The First and Only and Brazil 2002 will take viewers on a nostalgic rollercoaster full of ups and downs as Qatar 2022 draws closer.

Italia 90: Four Weeks that Changed the World

Told by an international roster of iconic interviewees, including Paul Gascoigne, John Barnes, Terry Butcher, Jürgen Klinsmann, Lothar Matthäus, Salvatore ‘Toto’ Schillaci, Roger Milla and Dragan Stojković, Italia 90: Four Weeks that Changed the World is the definitive story of the World Cup that forever changed football and so much more.

Following the journey of five of the most memorable teams – England, Italy, Cameroon, Yugoslavia, and the Italia90 World Cup Winners West Germany – this three-part documentary will combine edge–of-the-seat drama on the pitch with the momentous historical shifts that were happening beyond it. From the fall of the Berlin Wall to the civil wars of Yugoslavia; English hooliganism of the 1980s to the rise of a new culture of football in the 1990s, we will discover how Italia 90 was a tournament played in the crucible of a changing world.

Hurst: The First and Only

Geoff Hurst’s life is about so much more than scoring the only hat trick in a World Cup Final. Hurst: The First and Only charts some incredible highs and little-known lows as the sporting legend talks for the first time about the tragedies which have mirrored his remarkable achievements. Hitting football’s highest heights compares little to losing a brother to suicide and a daughter to a brain tumour. And six years after Hurst’s glittering career came to an end, he found himself on the dole.

This is a life shaped by glory and tragedy, fame and normality. The story is told by friends and peers, from Harry Redknapp to Harry Kane, Gareth Southgate, Gary Lineker and Alan Shearer, and more. And it is much more than a football documentary: at heart this is a very human story, revealing the man behind the statues (there are four) and the accolades. Hurst: The First and Only is the definitive portrayal of a hero for our times.

Brazil 2002

This is the story of the greatest football team of all time. Stars such as Ronaldo, Cafu, Roberto Carlos, Ronaldhino, Juliano Belletti, Juninho and Denílson, earned the Seleção their fifth World Cup in 2002 under the leadership of Luiz Felipe Scolari. 20 years later, we are celebrating their journey with a ground-breaking documentary.

After an utterly humiliating defeat to France in the 1998 final, the Brazilian team was shunned by both the press and the fans like never before. Four years later at the 2002 World Cup, Scolari left star player Romario off the squad and went to Korea and Japan with a young team, full of hopes and uncertainties.

With unique unseen footage, Brazil 2002 gives us unprecedented access into to the team’s intimate journey: from the time they leave Brazil as a national disgrace to their triumphant homecoming after winning the highly coveted world championship.

Italia 90: Four Weeks that Changed the World is a three-part series that will air on the 13th, 20th and 27th of November at 9pm, and will be see each hour-long episode available as a box set while one-off special Hurst: The First and Only will air on the 13th November at 7pm followed by Brazil 2002 at 10pm.