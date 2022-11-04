Connect with us

Pick of the Plots: Friday 4th November

Your Pick of the Plots for Friday, November 4.
Summer seeks Dr Gaddas’s advice over her morning sickness. Billy’s convinced Summer’s eating disorder is back with a vengeance. Summer returns home to find Billy, Todd and Paul waiting for her, but will she tell them the truth?

Later, Summer and Aaron tell Billy that they’re moving into the builder’s yard flat with Amy and Jacob.

Meanwhile, Adam tells Fiz and Tyrone there’s a chance they might be able to take out a privacy injunction against the journalist who duped Hope into giving information.

Hope tells Fiz about Sam still writing to Harvey. Fiz breaks the news to Nick who tears a strip off Sam for lying to him.

Coronation Street, ITV, tonight at 8pm

A shocking truth is told.

Dawn is suspicious.

Matty is concerned.

Emmerdale, ITV, tonight at 7.30pm

