Telly Today: Drag, tomb, dance floor and Arctic Monkeys

STRICTLY COME DANCING

We are halfway through the series and the competition is as unpredictable as ever.

The couples are back with their brand new routines hoping to impress the Judges and you at home. Our return to Blackpool is on the horizon so the stakes are high for our couples. Make sure you join Tess and Claudia for another weekend of spectacular dancing.

BBC One, 7pm

TUTANKHAMUN: SECRETS OF THE TOMB

On 26th November 1922, Howard Carter made the greatest archaeological find of all time – the treasure-filled tomb of Egyptian boy king Tutankhamun. An unrivalled discovery made possible by Carter’s extraordinary tenacity and the dedicated financier by his side, Lord Carnarvon. But when people who entered the tomb began dying, tales spread of a ‘Pharaoh’s Curse’.

In this the second of two episodes paleoanthropologist Ella Al-Shamahi dives deeper into the curse mystery, looking to modern science to help explain a number of strange deaths linked to Tut’s tomb. Could the tomb have been toxic, or could something it contained have killed Tut’s ‘curse victims’? To find out, Ella scans ancient artefacts and heads to Saqqara, one of Egypt’s most exciting archaeological sites.

Here, archaeologists unearth a network of undisturbed tombs, thousands of years old. Can scientific tests on the ancient mummies help to finally solve the mystery of King Tut’s Curse? As the investigation unfolds, Ella questions whether the true legacy of Tutankhamun is something far greater, as she unravels a story of obsession that not only gripped Carter but others around him to dedicate their lives to seeking out tombs hidden beneath the sands.

Channel 4, 7pm

QUEENS FOR THE NIGHT

For one night only, a cast of celebrities will channel their inner drag queens and unearth the divas within in a fabulous competition like no other. Queens For The Night celebrates the art and appeal of drag in spectacular style, this one-off TV extravaganza that sees a selection of famous faces undergoing the ultimate drag makeover.

Hosted by drag superfan Lorraine Kelly, she will be joined by judging panel, Spice Girl and pop icon Melanie C, stand up comedian Rob Beckett, World famous Drag artist Courtney Act and star of Bad Education and West End hit Everybody’s Talking About Jamie, Layton Williams who will offer their thoughts on our famous novices as they attempt to master this flamboyantly entertaining skill.

Coronation Street favourite Simon Gregson, GMTV fitness icon Mr Motivator MBE, Love Island star and TV presenter Chris Hughes, member of popband Union J and I’m A Celebrity runner up George Shelley, EastEnders’ Adam Woodyatt and England rugby star Joe Marler, unleashing their drag alter-egos as they attempt to go head to head.

ITV, STV, UTV, 8.30pm

LATER WITH…

In the final episode of this series, Jools Holland presents a very special episode of the show dedicated to one of the biggest bands in the world right now – Arctic Monkeys.

Following the release of their highly anticipated seventh album The Car, the Sheffield four-piece join Jools for an intimate performance of new songs such as There’d Better Be A Mirrorball and Body Paint. Plus, there’ll be old favourites from their extensive repertoire, including their 2007 album track 505, which had a recent online viral revival.

Frontman Alex Turner and drummer Matt Helders also join Jools for chats at the piano. They reveal the process behind making the new album and unearth stories from their previous appearances, including a look back at their debut on the show in 2005. Following the new Later… tradition, they choose a 2003 performance of Desert Sessions, featuring PJ Harvey from the Later… archives.

BBC Two, 9.30pm