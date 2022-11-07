Olivia Attwood quits I’m A Celebrity on medical grounds

Connect with us

Love Island star Olivia Attwood has quit I’m A Celebrity after just 24 hours.
Olivia Attwood has quit I’m a Celebrity after just 24 hours.

The TV personality has been forced to leave the show on medical grounds.

The Mirror reports that Olivia “needed to leave the jungle for medical checks,” with those concerned with contestant welfare later advising against her return.

An ITV spokesperson said:

“As a precautionary measure Olivia needed to leave the jungle to undergo medical checks. Unfortunately, the medical team has advised that it is not safe for Olivia to return to camp as there needs to be further investigation. She will be very much missed on the show.”

Olivia was unimpressed with the sleeping arrangements during the launch of I’m a Celebrity 2022.

Sunday’s launch show – which pulled in an impressive 9m (52.6%) viewers – saw Olivia learn that the public had chosen her to be a ‘VIP’.

She said: “I am equal parts flattered and unnerved”.

The 31-year-old chose radio DJ Chris Moyles to join her – unaware that VIP stood for ‘Very Isolated Person’.

After leaping 10,000ft from a helicopter, the pair learnt that they would be roughing it on a desert island with Boy George and Scarlette Douglas.

I’m a Celebrity continues tonight at 9pm on ITV

