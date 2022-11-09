NOW expands across Android TV™ OS

The latest Android roll-out will make the NOW app available on the latest models of Google TV devices, including Chromecast with Google TV, and other Android TV OS devices like NVidia Shield, joining the existing streaming stick line-up of Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV and Roku.

As well as streaming sticks, from today the NOW app will be made available on Google TVs and other Android TV OS devices from some of the UK’s most popular brands including Sharp, Phillips, Panasonic, Bush, Hitachi, Toshiba and JVC. Users can simply download the app from the Google Play Store, add their memberships and start streaming.

NOW’s MD Marina Storti:

“With a wealth of incredible home entertainment devices out there, we’re thrilled to be making it easier than ever to get NOW’s app and start streaming. Whether you want to watch latest Premier League derby, binge on House of the Dragon or distract the whole family with blockbusters like Sing 2, NOW and our flexible contract free memberships are just a download away.”

Over the last two years the NOW app has expanded availability across big screen devices from brands including Sony, Apple TV, Roku, Amazon, Samsung, PlayStation and Xbox. Google TV is the name of this device’s software experience and a trademark of Google LLC. Google, Android TV, Google Play, and other marks are trademarks of Google LLC.