ITV and BBC to show UEFA EURO 2024 and UEFA EURO 2028

ITV and the BBC will show both UEFA EURO 2024 and UEFA EURO 2028 under a new deal agreed with UEFA announced today.

Barbara Slater, Director BBC Sport:

“The BBC has proven time and again that we have the ability to bring the biggest sporting events to the widest audience. The previous UEFA European Championships were a huge success so we’re delighted that we’ve completed this deal for the next two tournaments that we hope will provide even more memorable moments for viewers.”

The broadcasters will split the rights to each tournament equally, with matches divided between broadcasters until a shared final. This arrangement maintains free to air coverage of the men’s UEFA European Championships and reflects the pattern for multiple previous UEFA EUROs and FIFA World Cups, as well as the forthcoming Qatar World Cup, which begins on 20 November.

UEFA EUROS 2024, hosted by Germany, will see 24 teams compete across 51 matches during the tournament, with the hosts and format for UEFA EURO 2028 yet to be decided.

Niall Sloane, ITV Director of Sport:

“This deal keeps the Euros available on free to air television for viewers for the coming years. Having delivered the biggest ever UK single channel football audience of 27.6 million at last year’s Euros’, for England’s semi-final victory over Denmark, we’re looking forward to bringing to the widest audiences the very best coverage of tournaments that have such broad appeal.”

ITV’s portfolio of world-class sports rights also includes coverage of the men’s FIFA World Cup, the FA Cup, La Liga, the Six Nations, the men’s and women’s Rugby World Cup, horse racing, top level snooker and darts, the Tour de France and the NFL while the BBC have a rights portfolio that also includes the Olympic Games, The FA Cup, Women’s Super League, Wimbledon Championships, the Six Nations and Match of The Day.