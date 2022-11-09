Sir David Jason has road named in his honour

Pinewood Studios has this week named a new road on their backlot after TV legend Sir David Jason.

The actor has recorded all six series of the family favourite Still Open All Hours with Pinewood TV at the site for the BBC. The new road will be called ‘David Jason Way’.

The actor, and national treasure, attended the private opening ceremony with members of the production team from the shop-based sitcom, a spin-off from the 1970s and 80s Open All Hours which co-starred the late Ronnie Barker alongside Jason.

David Jason:

“It is such a thrill to have a road named after me at the iconic Pinewood Studios. As a teenager and out on a day trip on my motorbike, I remember looking through the gates of Pinewood and thinking how wonderful it must be to work there, never realising that one day I would. It really is a special moment to be honoured in this way.”

Still Open All Hours the sequel to the popular sitcom Open All Hours sees David reprise the role of Granville with the corner shop now handed down to him by his uncle, Albert Arkwright (Ronnie Barker). David Jason also shot the TV miniseries, The Colour of Magic (2008) from Terry Pratchett’s fantasy series ‘Discworld’ at Pinewood Studios and The Odd Job (1978) at Shepperton Studios.

David is of course best known for his role as Derek ‘Del Boy’ Trotter in BBC One sitcom Only Fools and Horses. His television career has taken in everything from soap opera with Crossroads to lavish drama on The Darling Buds of May and crime thriller in A Touch of Frost.

Sarah McGettigan, Head of Pinewood TV:

“We are delighted to honour Sir David Jason with his own road. He is part of the heritage of Pinewood TV and we always enjoy welcoming him back. The new road is part of the development of the original Studio site and runs from opposite our TV studios towards two of our brand new purpose-built stages.”