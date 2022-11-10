Pick of the Plots: Thursday 10th November

Mick and Linda reminisce about buying The Vic as Alfie arrives for his shift only to be told by Mick he’s no longer needed.

At the café, Kat asks Alfie to look after the kids and Alfie convinces her to let him run the cab office in her absence. Mick apologises to Alfie for having to let him go but Mick is annoyed when Alfie questions if Janine is really the woman he loves. Will Mick listen to Alfie?

Meanwhile, as Whitney feels disgruntled about her own love life, Sam has a proposition for Zack. Whitney later finds Zack deep in thought about what happened.

EastEnders, BBC One, tonight at 7.30pm

When the defence barrister gives Naomi a hard time in her cross examination, Naomi erupts with upset and outrage as she comes clean about Saskia’s threats.

Saskia retaliates but immediately regrets her loss of control.

Meanwhile, April is hurt when Cathy’s plan to get her and Arthur together backfires and Arthur bolts from the cafe to do his homework.

Emmerdale, ITV, tonight at 7.30pm