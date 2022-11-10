ITV
Fred Sirieix: “This is me. This is the best of me!”
Fred spoke to the Loose Women earlier today…
First Dates star Fred Sirieix has opened up on why he’s become more confident with his body at age 50 – saying “This is me. This is the best of me!”
The presenter and wine tasting connoisseur joined Kaye Adams, Judi Love, Carol McGiffin and Nadia Sawalha on today’s Loose Women panel to chat about body positivity, his love of small shorts and his new book Wine Uncorked.
Discussing a recent picture of Fred in swimwear that was taken during filming of a new show, Kaye commented that he was “looking great.”
Carol added, “There was a picture of you in the paper with Emma [Willis] in Mexico I think it was, in your snugglers… but you said before that you wouldn’t be photographed like that and now you would because, and I’m quoting you, you’re ‘happy with your package’. What was wrong with it before?”
Fred said: “No, there was nothing wrong with it before but as you grow up, you know we all have these hang ups with our body.
“When I was younger, you wear your Speedos and you have school, and you go and swim, and you don’t feel comfortable and you want to hide yourself – but this is me, that’s the best of me and that’s my body.”
Fred doubled down on being a fan of tight pants, telling the Loose Women, “I love my Speedos!” During a wine tasting with the other panellists, Fred also added, “We need to enjoy life. Life is to enjoy and have fun and let’s just enjoy!”
Fred delighted the Loose Women and audience by giving a skipping demonstration with a pink jump rope, and lassoing a glass of his own wine with a thong.