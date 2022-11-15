Pick of the Plots: Tuesday 15th November

Keith, the masked gunman, has just robbed a building society and demands that Alfie be his getaway driver. Alfie takes a risk and drives to the shop to get Tommy’s game.

After a successful purchase, Alfie’s luck takes a nose-dive when Stacey calls and reveals the Moon boys have told her all about the safe game. Keith’s ears prick up to hear the safe contains £30k, and he orders Alfie, at gunpoint, to take him to Phil’s place.

Meanwhile, Patrick has some words of wisdom for Denzel, who is struggling to cope with the unfolding situation with Amy and the gossip.

Elsewhere, glammed up Whitney is waiting for Zack to get to the party. He arrives with another girl, Mandy, and can’t understand Whit’s reaction until Felix gives him the heads up.

Finlay consoles Whitney with a pep talk, and she moves in for a kiss.

EastEnders, BBC One, tonight at 7.30pm

In the prison visitors room, Cain is furious that Mackenzie knows about Kyle and that Moira has left with Isaac to Belfast.

As guards look over, Mackenzie braces for the fallout from Cain’s upset.

Meanwhile, Vinny is not ready to say goodbye to Liv, but Chip has other ideas resulting in Liv’s ashes being tipped all over Vinny. Vinny is on the ground roaring with tearful laughter.

Elsewhere, Matty and Nate are baffled.

Als, Paddy is thrown as Chas lets out her upset and rage after secretly reading Al’s order of service.

Emmerdale, ITV, tonight at 7.30pm