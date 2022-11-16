Two new cast members join Silent Witness for the new season on BBC One

Dr Nikki Alexander (Emilia Fox) and Jack Hodgson (David Caves) will be joined by two new recruits for five compelling new contemporary stories when Silent Witness returns to BBC One and BBC iPlayer in January.

Aki Omoshaybi will play Gabriel Folukoya, a neurologist and pathologist who has been involved in innovative research throughout his career, while Alastair Michael has joined the cast as Velvy Schur, Lyell’s new Anatomical Pathology Technologist trainee, recommended by Clarissa Mullery.

Velvy recently left his ultra-Orthodox Jewish community and is now finding his own path, balancing his career and his faith, which he holds very dear.

On joining the cast, Aki said:

“I couldn’t be more excited to be joining such a long running and much loved series. Gabriel has much less practical experience than Nikki and prefers to computer model an autopsy than to slice a body open. However, deep down Gabriel knows he needs people like Nikki and Jack.”

Alastair noted of his role:

“I’m delighted to be joining the cast of Silent Witness. We meet my character Velvy as he is on a really interesting journey from within an Orthodox community into a wide secular society. He is still acclimatising to the change and conflicted about the life he left behind, but he is eager for new knowledge, new experiences, and new friendships. This curiosity can sometimes get the better of him and it might even ruffle some people’s feathers. So, it’ll be fun to see how that plays out in the Lyell.”

The 26th series will also feature more appearances from Jack’s niece Cara Connelly (Rhiannon May), who arrives unexpectedly from Belfast and announces that she is starting a criminal justice course, so Jack does not have much choice but to let her stay with him.

Of her expanded involvement in the next series, Rhiannon said:

“I’m really excited to see my character Cara develop over this series as she starts her criminology degree in London. After leaving her overprotective mum in Belfast, she is determined to discover her own independence and find her feet in a new city. She’s hoping to spread her wings and experience the world for herself.”

Suzi McIntosh, Executive Producer, BBC Studio said:

“I am delighted to welcome Aki and Alastair, who are wonderful additions to the Lyell family along with the fabulous returning Rhiannon. I can’t wait for the series to hit our screens.”

One of the top five scripted titles on BBC One this year, Silent Witness‘ 25th anniversary series premiered in May 2022 and consolidated to 8.3 million viewers in its first 30 days.

The pathology-based drama is a BBC Studios production.