Pick of the Plots: Wednesday 16th November

Jack and Denise go to Amy’s school to talk to Mrs Larkham about Amy’s problems. Jack is fixated on Denzel and wants to know if Amy’s changed since he arrived, a line of questioning Denise tries to shut down.

At the salon, Kim can see something is up with Denise, who tells her the truth.

Later, in The Vic, Jack confronts Howie and demands Denzel stays away from Amy. Things get heated, and Jack punches Howie just as Denise and Kim walk in. Denise tries to calm Jack to no avail and he lashes out, making it clear that Amy is his daughter, not hers.

Meanwhile, Freddie gives Alfie a money-making idea but Honey soon quashes it. Later, Alfie tells Tommy about Phil’s missing money and is amused when Tommy offers to sort it out for him.

Elsewhere, Zack is frustrated that Whitney doesn’t seem bothered about him.

EastEnders, BBC One, tonight at 7.30pm

Expecting a meeting about the environment, Brian, Roy, Gary and Maria join the audience in the community centre. But as Griff begins his address, his true agenda becomes clear. Griff is gobsmacked when Roy picks apart his argument by pointing out numerous factual errors in his speech. As the crowd begins to applaud Roy, Griff realises he has lost their support.

In the cafe, Maria, Gary, Roy, Toyah and Brian decide the community centre would be a perfect place to offer help and advice to refugees.

David reads Max the riot act for skipping school to mix with Griff and demands it stops now. Max slams out of the house. At Griff’s flat, Max shows his film of the meeting.

Meanwhile, Howard calls at Number 5. But when he states the value of the stolen jewellery, Gemma’s ears prick up. Gemma declares that only the thief would know the loot’s value. Is she on to something?

Elsewhere, Stu and Yasmeen are delighted when the social worker approves Number 6 as Eliza’s new home and confirms she can move in immediately.

Also, Nick and Leanne examine their finances and realise they can only make Debbie a low offer for her half of the Bistro, and they doubt she’ll accept it. Debbie admits to Ronnie that she is facing bankruptcy. Ronnie offers to make a call on her behalf and Debbie’s intrigued.

Coronation Street, ITV, tonight at 8pm

Amelia is stunned when Samson suggests putting baby Esther up for adoption.

Samson cruelly reminds Amelia of her abortion plans and is annoyed when his scheming backfires.

Meanwhile, David is deflated.

Emmerdale, ITV, tonight at 7.30pm