Chris Kamara to share his experience of Apraxia of Speech in ITV1 documentary

Chris Kamara is to front a documentary on Apraxia of Speech (AOS) for ITV1.

The Sky Sports legend was recently diagnosed with AOS that affects a person’s ability to pronounce words correctly. ITV note that Kamara will ’embark on a very personal journey’ to try to gain a deeper insight into his diagnosis.

Chris Kamara said:

“This documentary is a very personal one for me. I am really keen to raise awareness about Apraxia of Speech/Dyspraxia. Little is known about it which makes the diagnosis so much harder to navigate. Hopefully by sharing my story it will raise awareness and also help people who may also be living with this condition by showing them that there are ways to manage it and to still live a fulfilling life.”

Someone with apraxia of speech has trouble saying what he or she wants to say correctly and consistently. The neurological disorder affects the pathways in the brain that plan the movement sequences necessary to produce speech.

Paula Thomas Gallie, Commissioning Editor, Entertainment, ITV said:

“We are privileged to have Chris share his own personal experience after his recent diagnosis of Apraxia of Speech. A relatively unknown condition, he will bravely open up about the difficulties he has faced and what the future holds for him in the hope to help others who have dealt with similar experiences.”

Chris ‘Kammy’ Kamara is famous for his distinctive and iconic football punditry. Though his recent diagnosis hasn’t slowed him down, the Ninja Warrior host now struggles to watch himself on TV and wonders if he should continue.

From his initial denials through to his diagnosis and now to the disciplined way he manages his therapy, the documentary will follow Kammy as he seeks advice from experts and meet others with AOS who are also navigating their way through this rare condition, all whilst shining a light and starting a conversation about a condition doctors know very little about.

Chris Kamara: Lost for Words will be produced by Triple Brew Media for ITV1.