Pick of the Plots: Thursday 17th November

With the internet down, Patrick and Howie convince Denzel to play dominoes to pass the time. The conversation turns to Amy, and Denzel talks about his complicated feelings.

Kim breaks the mood by storming in to turn the router back on, and Denzel realises the men tricked him.

Meanwhile, Alfie tries to persuade Mick to ‘invest’ in a food festival, but he declines. The offer isn’t taken up by Bobby either.

Elsewhere, Whitney heads to The Albert with Felix and Finlay, who convince her not to give up on looking for love. When Zack arrives and makes an attempt to win her over, Whitney agrees to a drink at the Vic.

EastEnders, BBC One, tonight at 7.30pm

A confused Dan opens the door to a social worker and a worried Amelia is shocked to learn that there has been a complaint made about baby Esther’s welfare. Sam and Lydia are mortified by what Samson has done.

Meanwhile, Chloe goes through Al’s credit card statements with Victoria. Al’s estate agent calls and lets slip that he was buying the house for his partner and her child.

Elsewhere, David decides to offer a delivery service, but his plans are in jeopardy when he receives a speeding ticket which could cost him his licence. Victoria is horrified when David asks her to take the blame.

Emmerdale, ITV, tonight at 7.30pm