Pick of the Plots: Friday 18th November

Toyah suggests to Spider that they start saving for a flat together, but questions him about his friendship and work with Griff.

Roy and Brian watch Max’s film online and are outraged. They warn David that Max needs protection from Griff. David insists on meeting Max’s new mates and Max and Lauren arrive at Griff’s flat with David in tow. How will David react to Griff?

Meanwhile, Ronnie asks a broker mate to hunt for a fair offer for Debbie’s half of the Bistro. Debbie informs Nick that Ronnie’s broker reckons selling half a business is tricky, and encourages him and Leanne to consider selling their share too.

Leanne drops the bombshell on Nick that Harvey has agreed to see Sam in prison.

Elsewhere, Yasmeen’s delighted to hear that Dee-Dee has offered Alya an exciting new job. Eliza’s subdued after visiting her mum. Yasmeen assures Stu he’s doing a wonderful job and Eliza’s lucky to have him.

Coronation Street, ITV, tonight at 8pm

Kerry is still reeling from the betrayal, but finds support from Chas of all people.

With a guilty conscience, Chas encourages Kerry to make a big decision.

Meanwhile, Sam has a tough decision to make.

Elsewhere, has David made a bad choice?

Emmerdale, ITV, tonight at 7.30pm