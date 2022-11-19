Christmas special for Married at First Sight UK

E4 has decked the halls of a swanky country hideaway and transformed it into a winter wonderland for some of their favourite Married at First Sight UK Brides and Grooms – past and present – to reunite for a Christmas special.

Christmas is a time for celebration, but it’s also a time for reflection and in some cases resolution. Whilst some of the brides and grooms found love in the experiment, others didn’t, so the programme will be catching up to see what the participants have been up to since – and finding out if any new connections form during the festivities.

Commissioning Editor, Mel Bezalel:

“The latest series of Married at First Sight UK has been a phenomenal success on E4 and All 4; there’s no better way to see out 2022 than a seasonal special with some of our favourite brides and grooms. Married at First Sight is such a unique experience, we’re excited to bring two casts together and see what new connections might form across the dinner table and even under the mistletoe…”

As they reunite at a festive dinner party, they’ll confront ghosts from Christmas past, present and reveal their wishes for the year to come. But as the evening unfolds – will any new friendships form? Will exes confront each other? Will any budding romances blossom under the mistletoe? At a Married at First Sight UK Christmas dinner, anything can happen…

Those returning to the show are Alexis, Amy and Nikita from the first series and Zoe, Jenna, Chanita, Jordan, Pjay, Duka, Adrian, Thomas and Johnathan from series two.