Plans to expand Drag Race brand across Asia

World of Wonder is working with third party agent O4 Media to expand their hugely successful Drag Race brand across Asia including Thailand, India, Japan, Singapore and South Korea. O4 Media will represent the television format in multiple territories working closely with the originators of Drag Race, World of Wonder.

Fenton Bailey, Founder World of Wonder:

“Gary and his team at O4 Media have a strong reputation and great contacts across Asia. It is really important to us that Drag Race is supported by a passionate team as we identify the right broadcast and production partners across Asia. We know we are in great hands, and we are excited to be bringing Drag Race to audiences across Asia and sharing in the joy of all things drag!”

Since it launched in 2009, the record-breaking Emmy® award-winning competition series, RuPaul’s Drag Race, has become a worldwide phenomenon, bringing the art of drag to the mainstream. Working with local partners across the globe, World of Wonder has co-produced over 700 hours of Drag Race content. Through localised versions of the format, which include the UK, France, Italy, Canada, Spain and ‘Down Under’ (Australia and New Zealand), drag queens from all around the world put their charisma, uniqueness, nerve, and talent to the test in the search for the coveted title of Next Drag Superstar.

O4 Media will also be introducing broadcasters across Asia to the new successful series Secret Celebrity Drag Race, where the nation’s top celebrities pull off a showstopping lip sync performance whilst using the magic of drag to create a new persona whilst hiding their true identity from the audience until they exit the show. This is a primetime entertainment show introducing the art of drag to family audiences.

The agreement was struck with Gary Pudney, Founder and Managing Director O4 Media:

“We’re super excited to be involved with a format that champions diversity and inclusivity at such a high level. Having already been produced in nearly 20 countries and with a huge number of international awards under its belt, we can’t wait to make a difference and expand on Drag Race productions in Asia. World of Wonder are absolute trail blazers in the industry. We are delighted to be working together.”

04 Media and World of Wonder will be at ATF in Singapore in December working together to expand on the success of Drag Race Philippines, which was HBO Go’s highest rated series in the Philippines, when it premiered earlier this year. The series, and its companion series Untucked – which brings viewers even more behind-the-scenes action – has been commissioned for a second season.