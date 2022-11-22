Channel 5 celebrate 35 years of Home and Away with classic episodes

In the lead up to the Aussie soap favourite’s 35th anniversary, My5 this week have began celebrating the milestone with an exclusive six-week event, Home and Away Classics: Celebrating 35 Years.

An iconic episode from each of the years Home and Away has been on air will drop every weekday, starting right back at the beginning with the 1988 pilot. Cast and producers have helped pick the most memorable episodes including weddings, births, deaths and tragedies – such as the great storm and the 2002 epic bus crash.

In addition, each throwback episode will be introduced by much-loved cast including Ray Meagher, Ada Nicodemou, Lynne McGranger, Emily Symons, Georgie Parker and Shane Withington.

On the walk down memory lane, Ray Meagher, who also celebrates 35 years of playing Home and Away mainstay Alf Stewart:

“What a lovely way to pay homage to our 35 years on air by celebrating our most beloved moments. I’ve been fortunate enough to be a part of the Home and Away family since the very beginning, and I couldn’t be prouder of the work our talented cast and crew put in to making our show the success it continues to be today… I hope fans enjoy looking back at these episodes just as much as we enjoyed making them.”

Home and Away Classics: Celebrating 35 Years began this week (from Monday 21st November) with daily episodes dropping across six weeks, culminating in a look back at 35 epic episodes from 35 epic years of Home and Away.

Home and Away celebrates its 35th birthday on 17th January 2023, the saga made its debut in the UK on ITV in 1989, filling the slot vacated by Crossroads the previous year. The Summer Bay set serial moved to Channel 5 in 2000. Channel 5 hadn’t been in particularly good favour with soap fans following the axing of Neighbours from the network, with the last episode airing in August. However this week Network 10 and Fremantle announced the nearly 40-year-old Reg Watson devised soap would be back in 2023 courtesy of Amazon FreeVee.