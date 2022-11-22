Connect with us

Sally Lindsay leads Channel 5 drama Love Rat

Channel 5

Also starring Neil Morrissey, Alexis Georgoulis and Ramon Tikaram
Channel 5 commissioned drama Love Rat, an escapist fantasy which transforms into a terrifying psychological thriller.

Sebastian Cardwell, Deputy Chief Content Officer, Paramount UK/CH5:

“I’m really happy to work once more with the creative and talented team at Clapperboard Studios to bring Love Rat to screens, and with a stellar cast including Sally Lindsay, who our viewers know and love as Jean White in The Madame Blanc Mysteries and in Cold Call prior to that. Expanding Channel 5’s original drama slate, this psychological thriller promises to be one to remember.”

Key casting has also been announced today with Sally Lindsay leading the ensemble cast, and is joined alongside by Neil Morrissey, Alexis Georgoulis and Ramon Tikaram.

This four-part series will follow recently divorced Emma, played by Sally Lindsay as she enjoys a whirlwind holiday romance with charming hotel proprietor, Niko, played by Alexis Georgoulis on the paradise island of Cyprus. When she realises that Niko and his partner-in-crime George, played by Ramon Tikaram have scammed her out of her life savings, she embarks on a dangerous mission to get her money back, aided by ex-husband Pete, played by Neil Morrissey.

Sally Lindsay:

“Love Rat is a brilliantly entertaining story, full of twists and surprises; it really turns the topic on its head which is what drew me to the project. Emma is an interesting and layered character that everyone will be rooting for as she takes control of her situation and her destiny.”

Love Rat begins filming in Cyprus this month and is due to air in 2023 on Channel 5. Further casting details will be announced in due course the broadcaster notes.


