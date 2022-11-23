Connect with us

ATV Today

OTD 1977: Customising Cars

On this Day

OTD 1977: Customising Cars

OTD 1977: Customising Cars

On this Day, November 23rd, 1977
Published on

Reporter Tony Maycock looked into the craze of customising cars for ATV Today. Tony met members of the West County Roadster Club who congregate with their strange vehicles at the local pub at Stoulton in Worcestershire.

Maycock interviews the vice president of the Club, Terry Sands, about the enthusiasm of the members for their cars, expense involved in the specialised décor and the changing fashions in the hobby from American cars to British examples.

 

Continue Reading
Advertisement
Related Topics:, ,

More in On this Day

Advertisement

Trending

Lifestyle

The East Midlands is the spiciest

Studios

Sir David Jason has road named in his honour

Streaming

Painted With Raven returns with more make-up reality

Radio

Paul O’Grady returns to radio with Boom

Entertainment

Basil Brush launches bid for Christmas number one
Advertisement
To Top