OTD 1977: Customising Cars

Reporter Tony Maycock looked into the craze of customising cars for ATV Today. Tony met members of the West County Roadster Club who congregate with their strange vehicles at the local pub at Stoulton in Worcestershire.

Maycock interviews the vice president of the Club, Terry Sands, about the enthusiasm of the members for their cars, expense involved in the specialised décor and the changing fashions in the hobby from American cars to British examples.