Sky to launch children aimed channel

From February 2023, Sky Kids will say hello to a shiny new linear channel dedicated to entertaining and inspiring children (age 1-7) and supporting families through their daily adventures.

Home to ad-free 24-hour programming, the new channel will showcase Sky Originals and big names that kids love and parents can trust, at no extra cost to Sky Kids customers and NOW entertainment members.

Lucy Murphy, Director of Kids Content at Sky:

“We’re so excited to announce the launch of our brand-new linear channel. Millions of our customers already love watching our huge range of Original shows on-demand but families with younger kids have told us that watching on linear channels is an important part of their day; so, we’ve listened and expanded our Sky Kids offering at no extra cost.

“The new channel will have a whole breadth of brand new and much-loved shows for kids and families to enjoy and we can’t wait to reveal the full fantastic line-up of shows.”

The channel will help parents juggle their daily routines, with programming built to complement different blocks of their busy day.

Content will span themes of learning and doing, arts and crafts, music, dance and fitness, and much more, with a raft of brand-new Sky Originals set to air. This includes Fearne Cotton executive producing My Friend Misty (age 5-7), which sees animated character Misty set out to build kids emotional resilience. Misty surprises a group of children in the show with magical visits, helping them to deal with their feelings both good and bad by providing a series of tips and practical exercises to support them in difficult situations.

Also launching next year as a new Sky Original is Ready, Eddie, Go! (age 3+), based on the loveable character Eddie who is autistic. We see him taken step by step through new experiences and situations such as a trip to the barbers, so when he encounters this in real life, he’s ready to go! The animated series is based on books (Eddie’s Stories) written by award-winning author, Nikki Saunders, also well known in the SEN (special educational needs) community and whose eldest son is autistic.

And Dino Club (age 4+), giving viewers the chance to discover the strangest and most surprising truths about dinosaurs, as they journey through a fantastically fun virtual land of these pre-historic giants. Our young intrepid hosts, Ayo and Harriet, time travel into the past to reveal facts along the way and have an amazing adventure.

The fun doesn’t stop there, as children and families will also be treated to franchise favourites such as Trolls: TrollsTopia (5+), Where’s Wally (5+), Madagascar a Little Wild (5+), LEGO (1+) and Clifford The Big Red Dog (3+), new learning shows such as 123 Number Squad! (3+), as well as seeing some of the existing most-loved Sky Kids Originals; MC Grammar: Wonder Raps (5+), Pip and Posy (2+), The Brilliant World of Tom Gates (6+), Morph (3+), The Very Small Creatures (2+) and more, scheduled on the channel.

The channel will provide endless opportunity to keep kids inspired and entertained both on and off screen, with the full line-up of shows in store soon to be announced.

Seamlessly integrated into the Sky Kids package which already offers 10,000 episodes of kids’ content on demand and a variety of partner channels such as Nick Jr., Cartoon Network and Nickelodeon, the new linear channel will give viewers access to a raft of new Sky Original programming and franchise favourites, all at no added extra cost for customers with the Sky Kids package. Existing Sky customers can upgrade to the Sky Kids package for £6 a month.

Members of streaming service NOW will also be able to enjoy the new channel as part of its £9.99 Entertainment Membership.