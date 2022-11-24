Pick of the Plots: Thursday 24th November

Lola tries to cheer Lexi up and takes her out for the day. Later at The Vic, Lola worries about Lexi’s mood and doesn’t respond well when Janine makes a dig about her parenting.

As Janine’s jibes continue, Lola tries to defend herself.

Meanwhile, Alfie overhears Rocky talking about Harvey’s obsession with Sophia and points out that he could be being ‘catfished’. Harvey assures Rocky that Sophia is the real deal.

Later, the future looks up for Alfie and Sharon shares some words of wisdom.

Elsewhere, Eve points out to Nish that his lawyer has been shafting them all these years.

EastEnders, BBC Two, tonight at 7.30pm or watch on BBC iPlayer now

In the school corridor, Hope approaches a couple of year 11 girls and tells them that she’ll be giving a reading from the John Stape book later. In the factory, Beth shows Sally the chapter in the John Stape book about his affair with Rosie. Fiz is furious to find Sally reading the book and a row ensues.

At Number 9, Fiz and Tyrone are deeply concerned to discover that a hammer is missing from Tyrone’s toolbox and some cash that Hope has hidden. When Hope overhears the two year 11 girls calling her a “nut job”, she pulls the hammer from her bag and heads towards them. How far will Hope go?

Meanwhile, in the community centre, Nigel introduces his actress friend to Brian, Ken and Mary. Ken’s surprised to realise it’s Martha, his ex.

Elsewhere, Debbie shows Lynne, a potential buyer, around the Bistro. Leanne does her best to sabotage the sale.

Also, Griff announces to Ollie, David and Spider that Maria’s planning to turn the community centre into a place for refugees. Maria’s furious to find Griff and Spider handing out leaflets against the centre.

Coronation Street, ITV1, tonight at 8pm or watch on ITVX now

Mackenzie has a choice to make.

Meanwhile, Victoria rushes through the hospital to find a lethargic Harry, watched over by concerned David. Victoria is furious to learn that David opened the shop, leaving the children unsupervised.

David dreads telling Victoria the truth when he learns she has received six points on her licence.

Elsewhere, Priya’s heart goes out to Leyla, who is close to tears. Vanessa finally makes a decision about Canada.

Emmerdale, ITV1, tonight at 7pm or watch on ITVX now