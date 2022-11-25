Izzie Yip joins the cast of Hollyoaks

Izzie Yip will join Hollyoaks this winter as an extended member of the Chen-Williams’ family.

As Christmas approaches in the Hollyoaks village, Honour (Vera Chok)’s niece Shing Lin is set to arrive for a visit with her parents, Mei Lian and Meng Chye, having been invited with the hopes that they can lift Mason’s spirits.

However, excitement during their visit is short-lived when a festering family secret is revealed and Shing Lin’s life as she knows it comes crashing down.

The Channel 4 saga has described Shing Lin as “confident, excitable and care-free”. She quickly becomes the life of the party amongst her contemporaries on the show, including her cousin Mason (Frank Kauer) and Charlie (Charlie Behan), but one slip up threatens to shatter any hope for one couple once and for all…

Talking about joining the Channel 4 soap, Izzie says:

“I’m really grateful to be joining the Chen-Williams family. The teens and I have been working on some pretty fun scenes; we’re so excited for you to see our characters grow and watch the dynamics of a certain relationship shift around Shing Lin’s intrusion. She’s going to bring a touch of East Asian familiarity to your screens.”

Viewers can catch Izzie’s first appearance as Shing Lin in the soap on Monday 12th December on E4 and Tuesday 13th December on Channel 4.