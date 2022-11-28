ITV Daytime staples announce festive output

ITV has announced that Good Morning Britain, Lorraine and This Morning will have Christmas Day episodes for the third consecutive year.

This Morning and Loose Women will be on air throughout Christmas from 28 to 30 December for the first time.

GMB and Lorraine, hosted by Lorraine Kelly, will also air throughout the festive week.

Emma Gormley, managing director at ITV Daytime said:

“It wouldn’t be Christmas at ITV Daytime without the return of our Christmas Day special shows from Good Morning Britain, Lorraine and This Morning all returning this Christmas morning for a third consecutive year.

“Also, for the first time, This Morning and Loose Women will be on air throughout the Christmas period, alongside GMB and Lorraine, keeping viewers company this festive period.”

During a promo for the festive shows, Susanna Reid, Ben Shephard, Kate Garraway, Holly Willoughby, and Phillip Schofield exchange gifts.

The trailer features Train’s Shake Up Christmas and invites viewers to ‘Wake Up The Happiness This Christmas’ by tuning into ITV1’s four daytime staples.

ITV Daytime is on air from 6am weekdays on ITV1 and ITVX. The new promo can be viewed below: