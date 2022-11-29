Pick of the Plots: Tuesday 29th November

Stephen tells Nick that sending Sam on a cruise with Audrey might not be a good idea as he reckons she’s drinking again. Nick insists the holiday must go ahead, leaving Stephen thwarted.

At the Rovers Stephen contemplates spiking Audrey’s drink with her antidepressants that he has crushed into a powder. Stephen takes a call from Gabrielle, revealing that she has cancelled his car contract. Sarah asks Stephen for a lift to her meeting. As the walls are closing in on Stephen, will it force him to put Audrey in danger?

Meanwhile, Laurence admits to Todd that he really likes Sean. As Todd helps Laurence into a cab, Eileen passes, what does she see?

Elsewhere, in the factory, Summer doubles over in pain. A concerned Carla and Sarah send her home. Aaron tells Summer that his dad has agreed to return to rehab.

Also, Griff instructs Max to set up an online petition to put a stop to the refugee centre. Tim is furious that Sally has given away his favourite jacket to the clothes swap.

Coronation Street, ITV1, tonight at 8pm or watch on ITVX now

Bernice is flustered. At the salon, Bear makes an ill-advised joke towards her. Offended, Bernice goes to squirt Bear with a hose. Unfortunately, she hits Mandy’s new potential client instead.

Meanwhile, Vanessa nurses a mighty hangover. With Suzy missing, Vanessa’s anxieties surrounding her absence begin to resurface. Vanessa is stunned to find Suzy giggling with Leyla among a mass of cake, tissue and tears. Assuming they’ve both started using again, Vanessa is furious.

Suzy tires of setting a stubborn Vanessa straight.

Elsewhere, everybody is surprised when Chloe reveals to the cafe that she’s pregnant.

Emmerdale, ITV, tonight at 7pm or watch on ITVX now