It’s gone from flirting to mating…

Pioneering actor, writer and Drag King Daisy Doris May is set to return to Edinburgh this August with an all-new solo comedy drag show, How to Mate: The Ted XXX Talk, at Assembly Roxy.

Following the success of last year’s How to Flirt, Daisy Doris May’s portrayal of Steve Porters is back. How to Mate promises to be equally electrifying and will have audiences in stitches as Daisy breaks boundaries and offers a witty exploration of themes such as identity, gender binaries, and toxic masculinity.

Last year Steve aced feminism. The result? A girlfriend. In this latest instalment, he’s venturing beyond second base and sayin’ yes to luv! Join Guildfordian iPod-DJ for a spicy seminar where you mite just find ur special someone. Note: Only appropriate for anyone who isn’t afraid of feelings. Live. LOL. Lube.

Daisy Doris May won Europe’s biggest Drag King contest, Man Up, in 2022, just a couple of years after becoming a Drag King during lockdown. Daisy comments, “Steve’s back at Edders for his next series of the TED XXX seminars. He’s put his own flirting skills into practice and now he is officially boyfriend material. Or so he thinks. Don’t miss the opportunity to learn from his “new found wisdom”…

“He’s done the listening, learning and loving. Now it’s time to commit, connect and cum … to serious conclusions.”

HOW TO MATE: THE TED XXX TALK

Venue: Assembly Roxy (Upstairs), 2 Roxburgh Place, Edinburgh, EH8 9SU

Dates: 6 th – 24th August 2024 (not 13th)

Ages: 18+

Tickets available: https://assemblyfestival.com/whats-on/539-how-to-mate-the-ted-xxx-talk