The Panesars accuse Nish of lying about his failing health and kick him out, despite his protests.

Nish finds Priya and tries to explain, but Ravi steps in and tells him to stay away.

Nish catches up with Nugget at McKlunky’s and pleads for a chance to talk. Ravi spots them and angry he shoves Nish, who falls and is rushed to hospital.

Meanwhile, at Peggy’s, Gina and Anna try to convince Elaine to give George another chance while he tries to cope with a crowd at The Vic single-handedly.

The girls are annoyed when Cindy comes into the club for a tipple, so Cindy heads over to the pub instead.

Seeing that George is struggling, Cindy offers to help, and they are soon back in their old Marbella routine. Elaine is horrified when she returns to see Cindy lording it up behind her bar.

Elsewhere, Lauren confides in Peter about Zack’s angry outburst, and he marches over to confront him. Horrified by his actions, Zack breaks down in tears.

Lauren appreciates Peter’s unconditional support and agrees to spend the evening with him.

EastEnders, BBC One, tonight at 7.30pm or watch on BBC iPlayer now

Nina informs Carla and Bobby that Roy will soon have a date for his trial.

DS Swain is suspicious of Carla and Roy’s falling out, but Carla refuses to be drawn on the subject.

When Carla overhears Swain rowing with her daughter on the phone, she offers an ear. Swain explains her partner died and her daughter is struggling with her grief.

DS Swain visits Roy in prison and asks him outright if his fallout with Carla has anything to do with Bobby’s statement. Later, DS Swain arrests Bobby on suspicion of perverting the course of justice.

Meanwhile, after searching his van and discovering some USB sticks, Kit arrests Nathan on suspicion of breaching his sexual harm prevention order.

Elsewhere, hellbent on revenge, Griff enters Roy’s prison cell.

Coronation Street, ITV1, tonight at 7.30pm

Ethan and Charles have a heartfelt conversation whilst preparing for court, but Charles is frantic after he returns from the kitchen to find Ethan has suddenly collapsed on the floor.

Manpreet tries in vain to resuscitate Ethan. Charles is terrified as he fears the worst.

Meanwhile, Dawn is concerned.

Emmerdale, ITV1, tonight at 7pm