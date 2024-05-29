Eve’s birthday is overshadowed by Nish’s presence. Suki decides to involve the family in a vote regarding Nish’s return to their lives. Nish desperately pleads his case.

Ravi is torn between supporting Suki in her fight against Nish and his kids’ emotions.

Nish makes a bold move to provoke a reaction from his family.

Meanwhile, Elaine summons Ian to The Vic and tells him about George and Cindy’s kiss. At the Beale’s, Cindy is not impressed to see Lauren there and upsets Peter by being rude to her.

Elsewhere, Harvey bumps into a woman called Maya by mistake and agrees to take her cab fare. The two hit it off as they are both avid Tottenham Hotspur fans.

EastEnders, BBC One, tonight at 7.30pm or watch on BBC iPlayer now

Griff orders Roscoe to lure Roy to the prison library.

As Roy heads off to the library with Roscoe, Griff enters his empty cell.

Returning from the library, Roy’s shocked to come face to face with Griff.

Meanwhile, Dee-Dee hopes Bobby’s statement will be enough to exonerate Roy.

However, when Carla reveals that Bobby has been arrested for perverting the course of justice, Dee-Dee realises with horror that Roy’s defence is up in smoke.

Coronation Street, ITV1, tonight at 7.30pm

Leyla is determined to find answers about Ella.

Meanwhile, Belle feels guilty, and Tom’s plan is working.

Emmerdale, ITV1, tonight at 7pm

At the Lomax house, Marie, Peri, Daniel and Ste are unaware of what has happened.

Upstairs, Joel and Leela try to face the day ahead.

Meanwhile, Freddie tells Mercedes about Robbie and Lexi. Mercedes sees Lexi and calls out Robbie, who tells her to back off.

Elsewhere, at the prison, Freddie and Grace bicker over the children. Freddie seems to be losing his nerve.

Hollyoaks, E4, tonight at 7pm