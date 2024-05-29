The first head-to-head General Election debate between Rishi Sunak, leader of the Conservative Party, and Keir Starmer, leader of the Labour Party, will take place on ITV1, ITVX, STV and STV Player on Tuesday 4th June at 9pm.

The debate, titled Sunak v Starmer: The ITV Debate, will be overseen by Julie Etchingham and will be broadcast live in front of a studio audience.

The production will be handled by MultiStory Media, a division of ITV Studios.

Julie Etchingham has previously moderated General Election debates in 2015, 2017, and 2019.

Michael Jermey, ITV’s Director of News and Current Affairs said:

“Millions of viewers value the election debates. They provide a chance to see and hear the party leaders set out their pitch to the country, debate directly with each other and take questions from voters. ITV is pleased to be broadcasting the first debate in this year’s election campaign.”

ITV plans to broadcast additional programming including an interview programme with other party leaders and a multi-party debate. Details on the further programmes will be announced in due course.