OTD, May 30th 1969…

Singer, and telly personality, Cilla Black had recently undergone a ‘transformation’ with nose, teeth and other minor cosmetic proceeders to ‘enhance her beauty’ in 1969. However, did the women of Birmingham feel the urge to follow the Anyone Who Had A Heart and You’re My World singer down the same plastic surgery route?

Lionel Hampden for ATV Today was tasked to find out…